Son seeks support for his mum whose car was stolen while desperately looking for a house

Rochelle Vibert's children whose car seats were stolen along with the car on Sunday.

Rochelle Vibert's children whose car seats were stolen along with the car on Sunday.

Rochelle Vibert has been dealt some tough cards over the last year.

After the end of an 11-year relationship, she found herself with four kids and all the bills to pay.

Rent was put up and she had to stop paying for car insurance because she couldn't afford it.

"I got left with all the bills and even after going to financial advisers, I came to the point where I couldn't afford anything," Rochelle said.

After an MRI during lockdown last year showed she had a herniated disc in her back, surgery followed in June, further setting Rochelle back.

Rochelle Vibert's car was stolen on Sunday, coming at a time where she has just two weeks left to find a house for herself and her four kids to live in.

"Luckily it was a quick operation but I was still out of action for a while."

The biggest blow came when the landlord of their current place in Raumati South said they were selling the house and Rochelle and her four children needed to move out.

Now, in the midst of looking for a house with only two weeks until they move out, Rochelle has been dealt yet another blow.

Her car was stolen from her driveway on Sunday night, along with all the kids' car seats inside.

"I went to bed on Sunday night and had this really weird feeling.

"I got up at 1.30am and my car was gone.

"Just like that with all the car seats inside it.

"I contacted the police straight away and reported it but they said if they find it, it's unlikely they will find it great shape.

"To think you don't have anywhere to live and your car gets stolen on top of it is really hard.

"I didn't have insurance on the car as I had to stop it because I couldn't afford it."

This is the fourth time in five years Rochelle has had to move her family to a new home after different landlords each decided to sell the houses.

"Trying to get a home has been so hard.

"I've never missed a rent payment, but this is the fourth house in five years that has been sold.

"We were told it would be long term, we had no reason to think they were selling."

Rochelle has exhausted her options including talking to WINZ about social housing, but the list is long.

Councillor Rob McCann, who holds the Housing and Social Wellbeing portfolios, said housing stock in Kāpiti is so low, it's scary.

"There's just not enough housing stock in Kāpiti and it's really scary to be in this environment with such little out there available for those desperate for housing.

"There are a significant number of people now coming forward and it's heartbreaking to tell them that solutions from a council point of view are not short term.

"There are no simple ways to get on the property ladder because there are no free public houses in Kāpiti.

"We are trying to change the whole structure and enable people to build in greater density and trying to encourage social providers to set up in Kāpiti and we're trying to encourage Kāinga Ora to invest in our area because of the historic under-investment here.

"You do have to present well for a landlord and demonstrate that you will look after their property because ultimately they are the ones making the decision."

Going back to work while trying to juggle being a solo mum of four, Rochelle said, "I'm a relief ECE teacher with Educare Kāpiti and while I love my job, it's so stressful doing everything on your own.

"I'm lucky that I've got a lot of support from my church, and work - they're really lovely there, but the anxiety and depression when you keep being dealt these cards is horrendous.

"I do feel as though I'm on my own doing a lot.

"To think you don't have anywhere to live and your car gets stolen on top of it ... I'm not a bad person, I know that because I have had calls from so many people trying to support me, but it's just so hard when the next thing happens."

Rochelle's son Tyronne, 16, has set up a Givealittle page for the family to raise money for a new car and car seats.

"My mum helps so many people and it's such an unfortunate thing that happened.

"It was really emotional finding the car was gone - the worst timing as we're looking for a house at the moment too.

"It will mean so much for the community to help as it will help us get back on our feet.

"I also want to say to the people that have already helped - thank you so much, it means a lot."

To help the family out, visit the Givealittle page here.