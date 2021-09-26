Kāpiti Community Foodbank's new home a few steps closer

Marcail Rosson, 11, donating food to the Kāpiti Community Foodbank in lieu of birthday presents this year.

The enormous task of raising $150,000 for a permanent home to house the Kāpiti Community Foodbank just got easier, with the Kāpiti Coast District Council agreeing to provide a one-off grant of $25,000 to assist with their relocation project.

Another anonymous donation of $10,000 was also given last week, bringing the building fund appeal to $114,131.29 plus the $25,000 from council still being processed.

Districtwide councillor and housing and social wellbeing portfolio holder Rob McCann said the food bank is an essential community service and council is pleased to support them in their fundraising efforts to help relocate their service to a more fit for purpose location.

"Providing a longer-term, sustainable space that meets the food banks needs, and ensures the service remains accessible to the Kāpiti community is vital."

"Food security is critical to our community's social wellbeing and having the certainty of place will assist the food bank in their mahi to provide food parcels to thousands of local individuals and whānau in need each year."

Paraparaumu ward councillor and health and seniors portfolio holder Martin Halliday said he's pleased the council has been able to accommodate the food bank's request for financial support.

"The food bank is a lifeline for many individuals and whānau, providing food security and a safe haven for connecting people with other support services.

"Council has made a firm commitment to building connected, healthy, safe and resilient communities and through our social investment funding we continue to work with groups like the Kāpiti Community Foodbank to help people access the support and services they need."

Kāpiti Community Foodbank chairman David Edwards welcomed the council's financial support.

"The council's contribution will help bring the successful relocation of the food bank one step closer."

The food bank has also decided to accept an offer from Coastlands of space in one of their buildings off Rimu Rd, previously tenanted by the Cooperative Bank.

It will move in as an interim measure on October 11 until the completion of the relocated premises to be stationed at 17 Hinemoa St early next year.

The Hinemoa St site is owned by Coasters Musical Theatre from whom the food bank has an agreement to rent the vacant land for up to 10 years.

"It is a win-win arrangement for both parties as the Coasters Musical Theatre are able to obtain additional income and retaining the land ownership whilst the food bank gains a location convenient to the central hub of Paraparaumu which it could not afford to buy," said Edwards.

"The delay experienced in completing this relocation is due to the recent Covid-19 lockdown when specialist consulting work could not be undertaken, necessary to obtain council building consent approval."

With the food bank moving out, the community centre will now be closed while the council progresses its plans to rebuild or replace the centre to meet future needs.

While the building appeal is a high priority for the food bank, you can still donate money for the sole purpose of purchasing food and other essential items.

Marcail Rosson donates her birthday presents to the Foodbank

With Covid-19 disrupting her birthday two years in a row, 11-year-old Marcail Rosson decided in lieu of presents this year, she would ask her friends and family to bring along donations for the food bank.

Not having a birthday party last year because of Covid-19, this year Marcail's parents let her have a big disco party.

With around 30 kids invited Marcail said she didn't need that many presents.

"I asked people to bring items for the food bank because I didn't need 30 presents and I thought it was good to be able to help people that don't have that much money, especially after lockdown."

"All of my friends that came to my party donated items.

"There were lots - noodles, milk, canned food, pet food, baking products, crackers and chips.

"If just felt amazing to know that you have helped lots of people."

Marcail's mother Jess said, "We were blown away by the generosity of everyone who came to the party.

"Pretty much everyone brought more than one item and some brought in a whole bag of food."

How to help:

To donate you can go to the food bank website www.thekapitifoodbank.co.nz or by internet banking.

ASB bank account name: Foodbank Building Fund Appeal.

ASB bank account: 12-3157-0048639-50.

All donations over $5 are tax deductible, so if you require a receipt send an email to: foodbankkapiti@gmail.com.

For those businesses who are looking to make a significant donation, email the committee as they are offering naming rights of the building and individual rooms.

The committee also plans to offer business benefactors the opportunity to display their logos on signage at the new premises, as well as on the website.

Monetary donations for food can be made to:

ASB bank account name: Kāpiti Foodbank.

ASB bank account: 12-3157-0048639-00.