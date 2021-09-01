Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards clubrooms closed, funding for new build now urgent

Paekākāriki Surf Lifesaving Club chairman Matt Warren standing on land where the new clubrooms will be. Photo / Rosalie Willis

With the permanent closure of the Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards clubrooms, the urgent need to raise funds for the new build has increased.

The closure comes after the committee considered a recent report by StrucD Ltd of the current clubrooms which recommends they shut the building straight away, with the exception of the IRB shed which will be used with extra safety measures for storage.

The clubhouse has been battered by storms for 50 years with erosion taking out the boat ramp in 2019.

"We realise this may come as a shock to some, but for others the declining condition of the club was already having an impact on daily operations and may feel somewhat overdue," a statement to club members said.

The old Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards clubrooms which have been permanently closed. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"We recognise the building closure is going to change the way we operate, and we are realistic that this may go beyond this coming summer season.

"Our building committee are working hard to secure funding for the new building project, but we have a huge road ahead of us, targeting around $4 million."

The $4m new build reached a new milestone in June after being granted a lease in principal from the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Since then, Cuttriss Consultants based in Paraparaumu have provided time and expertise free of charge to help the club submit the resource consents which should see the club ready to build within the next six months.

Club chairman Matt Warren said, "We are currently finalising design and consulting construction companies for the build.

"Very good progress is being made in this area, but our biggest challenge is still the funding of the building."

A number of funders have come on board, however the club still needs someone to come on board as the initial funder with around $2-2.5m before others such as Surf Lifesaving New Zealand (SLSNZ) can commit funds.

"It is a real catch-22 where everyone wants to be the last funder."

Matt would like this money to come from collaboration between central, regional and local government.

"In my view, Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards have been providing a free lifeguarding service to the community for over 100 years, saving the lives of people that are using Kāpiti Coast District Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council and crown land.

"They have a responsibility to assist in ensuring that this can continue."

SLSNZ chief executive Paul Dalton has echoed Matt's comments, saying that while SLNZ will be able to help with some funding, it will take a combined effort from multiple parties to raise all the money required.

"Having local government as a cornerstone funder has been critical in other surf club rebuilds around the country, along with support from Gaming Trusts, Community Trusts, NZ Lottery Grants Board, community donations and club fundraising initiatives.

"The fundraising effort is now critical and needs to be fast-tracked to allow the construction of the new clubhouse to start as soon as possible.

"With the cost escalations currently being experienced in the building industry, every year of delay puts huge extra pressure on the fundraising to keep up.

"What was originally talked about as a $2m project is now looking like it is going to be $4m, and who knows what that will be in 12 months' time.

"It will take a team effort as no one source can fund the whole project."

Paekākāriki-Raumati ward councillor Sophie Handford said the people in Paekākāriki love the ocean and have a deep-seated connection with it.

"The fact the club might not be able to operate this summer really makes it hit home just how important it is that enough is raised for the construction of the new clubrooms.

"These clubrooms will obviously service the club and provide a base for lifeguards but there is also scope to involve the wider community with the space too which is exciting."

If you can help by offers in-kind, providing pro-bono work, or have project management skills and can help manage the project going forward, contact Matt at mattwarren505@gmail.com.