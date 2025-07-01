“Mr Pepper has recently been made chairman of the RBNZ’s Financial Stability Oversight Committee,” Willis said.
“He is an experienced investment banking advisor and director with more than 25 years of experience, including 22 years at Goldman Sachs, bringing expertise in corporate strategy, financial services and insurance.”
Spencer’s appointment follows the retirement of board member Rawinia Higgins. There is still one vacancy on the board, which Willis’ office said will be filled in due course.