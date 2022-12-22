Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

RBNZ director hired, and then asked to give up another directorship to avoid being fired

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
7 mins to read
RBNZ board appointment process far from smooth sailing. Photo / Mark Mitchell

RBNZ board appointment process far from smooth sailing. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It has been revealed a Reserve Bank (RBNZ) board member was asked to give up his insurance company directorship 27 days into the job at the bank “to avoid the potential perception of a conflict”.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business