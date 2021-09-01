Paekākāriki surf club at risk of not operating due to building closure

The Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards clubrooms will be out of action this summer due to structural issues. Photo / Rosalie Willis

The Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards are preparing for a summer without clubrooms after a structural report has recommended the building be cordoned off and access into the clubrooms be prohibited.

The report by StrucD Ltd recommends the changing rooms on the northern side of the building be closed off.

However, because part of the clubrooms are supported by the changing room structure, the whole building has been permanently closed.

Further recommendations include limiting the storage area to be used only for storage and restricted to only one club member inside at one time.

Severe corrosion of steel column flanges and base plate at the Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards clubrooms.

Hearing the report's findings Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards chairman Matt Warren said it was disappointing but not unexpected.

"The club's first reaction was around the safety of the members and it was really a no-brainer to go with the recommendation.

"It was disappointing that we could not get another season out of the clubrooms but not totally unexpected."

The findings come after the Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards committee had concerns about the building's structure after the linings were removed from the shower area, so they called in experts for their opinion.

"As we have a very practical group of people at the club, the next reaction was can we continue our patrols and member services and how might we be able to do this."

Paekākāriki is the only club patrolling along the 60km coastline between Titahi Bay and Ōtaki with the clubroom closure bringing about concern for public safety on the greater Wellington region's west coast this summer.

Paekākāriki-Raumati ward councillor Sophie Handford said the club is incredibly important within the community.

"Many whānau make the most of this over summer, enjoying the water across generations.

"It's the sense of safety, security and support that's provided by having an incredibly agile team of lifeguards at the ready.

"This is not something we can afford to lose, as we then risk losing lives, losing members of our community."

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand chief executive Paul Dalton said, "We are very concerned about the club not being able to use their clubrooms this summer.

"This is a situation we have been in before with other clubs around the country, in particular in Christchurch after the earthquakes so we know how tough it can be for the club to operate.

"If the buildings are out of action then the priority will go into helping to provide temporary facilities so operations can continue as much as possible.

"It is not ideal but it at least will mean the club does not shut down while the building issue is addressed."

Temporary options are being considered by the club so the beach does not become unpatrolled, with Matt confident there can be something in place for the new season.

He said shelter from the sun and elements is essential for the lifeguards, along with a first aid room and showers.

"We have been looking at how we can operate this summer and are looking at using containers and Portacoms for storage and shelter," Matt said.

SLSNZ will be supporting the club put these temporary measures in place through operational funding provided to clubs from central government.

This will enable the patrols to run with warm showers for the guards after being out in the cold.

"We will also be able to have an emergency response service for the 2021-22 summer and continue the member programmes."

The only other option is closing the doors on the club, making raising funds for the new clubrooms even more urgent.

"We now urgently need help in obtaining the funds for the new building as the members will endure temporary facilities for a season, maybe two, but after that will probably vote with their feet and not return.

"This would see the club decline and it will be a hard job to bring it back after that."

Paekākāriki is one of the oldest clubs in New Zealand, operating for well over 100 years, Paul said.

"They are facing big challenges with climate change and the state of their building, but ensuring they continue on for another 100 years is now in very sharp focus."

The club needs to raise $4 million for the new build, offers in-kind, pro-bono work or donations welcomed. Contact Matt Warren on mattwarren505@gmail.com for futher information.