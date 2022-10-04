Tristan McQueen. Photo / NZ Army

The soldier killed in a double fatal crash in Canterbury last week has been named as Private Tristan McQueen, RNZIR.

McQueen's death was confirmed today by the New Zealand Army.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway One (SH1) and Looker Rd, near Rangitata in South Canterbury around 3.30pm on Friday.

McQueen and an Ashburton man both died.

A child was seriously injured in the crash and rushed to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

Today Acting Chief of Army Brigadier Rose King paid tribute to McQueen.

"It is with sadness I am writing to inform you of the death of one of our soldiers," she said alongside a photo of McQueen.

"Tristan enlisted into the Regular Force of the NZ Army in July 2017 as a Private in the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.

"Tristan was initially posted to Victor Company, 1st Battalion, then after Corps Training in April 2018 he was posted to the 2nd/ 1st Battalion where he served the majority of his Regular Force career.

"This culminated in his posting to the Fire Support Group Platoon in 2021, recognising his skills in this area.

Police at the scene of the double fatal crash. Photo / George Heard

King said McQueen received his NZ Defence Force Service Medal in 2020.

"Those who knew Tristan describe him as a hardworking fit young soldier who had a real passion for his young family," she said.

"Tristan leaves behind his partner Kate and his 19-month-old son, Harvey, and his parents Susanna and Peter, twin brothers Finlay and Harry and his sister Courtney.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and unit at this difficult time."

King said funeral Service details would be shared once the family have confirmed their wishes.