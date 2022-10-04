SH1 near Hickey Rd south of Cambridge has been closed for the second time in less than a month due to another fatal crash. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

SH1 near Hickey Rd south of Cambridge has been closed for the second time in less than a month due to another fatal crash. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

A person has died and State Highway 1 in Waikato has been closed for the second time in less than a month due to a serious crash.

The crash involving a truck and a van occurred at around 4:53am on State Highway 1 south of Cambridge near Hickey Rd.

Police said one person died at the scene and a second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Diversions are in place on SH1, but motorists travelling on the diversion route are facing lengthy delays due to a slip.

SH1 KARAPIRO – 6:10AM

Due to a serious crash #SH1 is now closed between Cambridge and Karapiro. Follow the detour and expect delays. This section of road is likely to stay closed for some time this morning as a crash investigation takes place. Detour: https://t.co/ITBkWt90um. ^MF pic.twitter.com/oDY6VyVqOe — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 4, 2022

Northbound traffic is being diverted at Karapiro Rd and southbound traffic is being diverted at Victoria Rd.

Traffic on the diversion route has been slowed by a slip which has reduced the route to one lane.

Recently, the stretch of the Waikato road has been labelled a "death trap" by the regional Chamber of Commerce.

Two people died in a head-on crash between a car and an ambulance on the same stretch of road weeks ago.

The driver of the car died at the scene while the driver of the ambulance later died in hospital.

The scene of the crash on State Highway 1 near Cambridge last month. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Dan Ohs, from St John, said the ambulance officer who died was from Rotorua and was driving the ambulance from Hamilton to Rotorua with a registered nurse who is now in stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

There were no other people in the ambulance.

Ohs said the St John team were "devastated" and "grieving the loss of one of our own".

"What we can confirm is that the ambulance officer was a well-respected and long-serving member of the Hato Hone St John whānau.

"They are one of a very small number of ambulance officers to lose their life in the line of duty in New Zealand in the last 80 years."

In an earlier report, chief executive of the Waikato Chamber of Commerce Don Good told the Herald that stretch of the road had claimed "an unacceptable number of lives".

"Road users, local residents and Chambers have appealed for urgent action for the right safety measures to be put in place and have been ignored."

Waka Kotahi speed and infrastructure programme director Dave Van Standen said safety improvements were well under way for the road between Cambridge and Piarere.

This crash closed the highway for 11 hours.

Van Standen said several kilometres of median barriers had already been installed, including 2.4km from south of Ferguson Gully which had been hit 40 times since it was installed in 2020.

"That's 40 incidents which could have otherwise resulted in serious head-on crashes."

Just over 4km of median barrier was expected to be installed in the area in the 2022/23 construction season which runs until April.

Safety improvement designs for the 7.5km of road from the end of the Waikato Expressway to Fergusson Gully Rd were expected to be approved shortly, however, construction was not expected to begin before the 2023/24 summer.