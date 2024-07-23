The 1960s were an era of vibrant fashion, and wedding styles from this period reflect the decade’s distinctive blend of tradition and modernity. Home-made dresses were particularly popular, offering affordability and a personal touch.

Bridesmaids’ dresses often featured bright colours, playful patterns, and elegant yet simple designs. Materials such as nylon, taffeta and chiffon were commonly used and favoured for their durability and aesthetic appeal.

Pou ārahi/director Dr Bronwyn Labrum will host an informal public talk to present the dress. Bronwyn is a mid-century design enthusiast and has written widely about New Zealand’s cultural and social history. She is the author of the book Real Modern: Everyday New Zealand in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Outfit of the Month series highlights unique garments from the museum’s collection, each with a rich story and historical significance. The Schmidt dress showcases the ingenuity and craftsmanship of home sewers in Whanganui and offers a glimpse into the fashion trends and social customs of the 1960s.

The community is invited to attend the presentation at the Museum at 12.15pm on Friday, August 2. Admission is free. Koha for the museum is always appreciated. No booking is required, all are welcome. The dress will be on display in the museum throughout August.

