Snow warning for SH1 Desert Road

MetService Wellington weather: September 17th. Video / MetService

A road snowfall warning has been issued for State Highway 1 the Desert Road between Rangipo and Waiouru.

MetService says snow showers may affect the road on Friday with 1cm to 2cm possible throughout the day near the summit.

Meanwhile, a strong wind warning has been issued for Taranaki, with severe southeast gales gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places.

MetService said strong gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, and driving could be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

The warning was for the wider region, though mainly for north and west of Mt Taranaki.