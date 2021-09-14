Police seeking information after drive-by shooting in Whanganui

Police are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired at a Whanganui address on Monday night. Photo / NZME

Police are urging witnesses of an alleged firearms incident in Whanganui on Monday night to come forward.

Around 8.40pm on Monday, police were alerted to reports of gunshots fired from a vehicle towards a Puriri St address, police said in a statement.

The vehicle left the scene immediately afterwards. The occupants of the property were not injured in the incident.

There was a police presence at the address on Tuesday morning.

Police said a scene guard was undertaken on Tuesday, and they wanted to talk to anyone who witnessed a vehicle leaving the address on Monday.

"We'd also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the Puriri Street, Tiki Street or Raupo Street area," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting 210914/2820. Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.