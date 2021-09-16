Gunshots reported in Whanganui, police seek information

Police are seeking information after a second incident allegedly involving firearms this week. Photo / NZME

Armed police attended a "disorder incident" in Puriri St in Whanganui after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

Police received multiple reports of a "disorder incident" in the Matipo St/Puriri St area around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Police arrived to find a group of people had blocked off part of the street with cones and a vehicle.

"It was reported that a firearm was heard being discharged, however, no injured persons or firearms were located by police," a spokesperson said.

Police said no arrests were made and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Multiple residents reported hearing gunshots in the area surrounding Puriri St.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the alleged incident, including any sightings of a vehicle in the Matipo St/Puriri St area between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 210916/9684.

The incident follows an alleged drive-by shooting also on Puriri St on Monday night, when a property was fired at from a moving vehicle.

According to police, the offending vehicle fled the scene immediately.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information on that incident is asked to contact police on 105, quoting 210914/2820.