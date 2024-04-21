Caltex Te Atatū in early morning ram raid - second in a year

Police are investigating a ram raid at the Caltex petrol station on Te Atatū Rd in Te Atatū South. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Investigations are under way after a vehicle ploughed through the entrance of Caltex on Te Atatu Rd in Te Atatū South in a ram raid early this morning.

Four thieves targeted the service station around 1.20am with staff in the building at the time.

Police rushed to the scene and located a vehicle of interest dumped on nearby Flanshaw Rd.

Vapes and several packets of Skittles littered the forecourt which was covered with shattered glass.

Vapes and Skittles packets littered the forecourt after the ram raid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A night shift worker confirmed this was the second time the service station had been ram raided. The Herald understands the first raid was on October 31, 2023.

Both times, night shift staff were inside the store, and their fog cannons were activated.

It’s the latest in a wave of petrol station robberies over recent months. Police have been carrying out preventive visits to dozens of stations following a spate of violent robberies - including at Caltex Western Springs, where a shop attendant was threatened by hammer-wielding thieves in broad daylight.

The shop front doors were completely destroyed by the vehicle. Photo / Hayden Woodward

This morning’s robbery follows a ram raid at a jewellery store in Newmarket yesterday - the second in just nine days.

Police were called to the scene of that robbery, at Partridge Jewellers on Broadway, around 7.30pm.

“A person entered a store and stole a number of items before leaving the scene in a vehicle that had several other occupants,” police said.

On April 12 employees at the store had to lock themselves in a back room as masked thieves ram raided the shop and began smashing cabinets and stealing jewellery.



