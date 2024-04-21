Armed officers were seen standing guard outside Westfield Newmarket following another ram-raid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland jewellery store has been ram-raided by thieves for a second time in just over a week.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to the scene of a robbery at a Newmarket jewellery store on Broadway about 7.30pm tonight.

“A person entered a store and stole a number of items before leaving the scene in a vehicle that had several other occupants,” police said.

The Herald understands the store burgled is Partridge Jewellers, part of the Westfield Newmarket mall, the same jewellery store that was targeted last Friday.

Security staff have erected screens to prevent people seeing inside the store. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police said inquiries are ongoing to locate those involved and establish what was taken.

“A scene examination will be carried out this evening.”

A Herald photographer at the scene said two armed officers were seen standing guard outside Westfield Newmarket. Several cabinets inside the store had been smashed.

Several cabinets inside the store had been smashed. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police had cordoned off the entrance to the mall.

Last Friday, April 12, employees at the Partridge Jewellers Newmarket store had to flee into a locked back room after a group of thieves ram raided the shop and began smashing cabinets and stealing expensive pieces.

Staff were closing the store about 8.55pm when a stolen Toyota Aqua reversed into the shop.

“The employees locked themselves in a back room while six offenders, whose faces were covered, began breaking cabinets and taking jewellery,” Detective Sergeant Joseph Niupopo said.

The criminals used hammers and tyre irons to smash the cabinets before driving off with a “large quantity of high-end pieces of jewellery”.

Video obtained by the Herald showed masked thieves inside the store, loading up bags with goods. A white vehicle can be seen parked on the sidewalk in front of the jewellers.

Police located the Toyota abandoned a short distance away, with some of the stolen goods still inside.

A stock-take of the store was to be completed to establish what had been taken.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them via 105, by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using Update my report and referencing the file number 240412/0735.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.