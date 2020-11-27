Website of the Year

Simon Wilson: Half empty or half full? How we're responding to the climate crisis

In the second part of his essay, Why I'm Afraid, Simon Wilson examines our response to the climate crisis. Photo / Alan Gibson

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION

The bigwigs got down to it this month in Auckland. Climate change? The mood was clear: it's time to get this thing done. At not one but two major conferences, both focused on how

