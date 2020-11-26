Website of the Year

Simon Wilson: The good and bad news about boomers

The boomer generation has a surprisingly useful magic power that can be used to act on climate change. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

At a business conference in the Aotea Centre earlier this month, Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton came out swinging.

"It's not good enough to pick at the scabs of public discontent," he declared.

