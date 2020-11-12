Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Simon Wilson: Big dreams, small goals in Government transport plans

7 minutes to read

Michael Wood apparently has his eye on transformational transport projects. Photo / Alex Burton

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION

According to the new Minister of Transport, Michael Wood, the Government has a clear priority in transport policy. "We will be driven by the broad decarbonisation agenda," he told me bluntly in an interview

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.