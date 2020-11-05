Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Simon Wilson: The lights have gone out on Franklin Rd

6 minutes to read

No Christmas lights on Franklin Rd this year. Frankie Johnston, who lives on the street, during the opening of the lights in 2017. Photo / Dean Purcell

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION

The lights have gone out on Franklin Rd. A sad blow at the end of a tough year.

There'll be no Christmas decorations in New Zealand's most famous street for fairy lights, elves and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.