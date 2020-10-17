Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Election results 2020: Simon Wilson - A victory for history books

2 minutes to read

Jacinda Ardern delivers her victory speech to Labour party supporters at the Auckland Town Hall. Photo / Dean Purcell

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

Vote2020

OPINION:

A win was expected but this is extraordinary: Labour has won the biggest victory for any party since the dawn of the history books, or at least 1951.

New Zealanders have said thank you,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
election-interactive