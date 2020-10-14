Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Simon Wilson's election diary: The real impact of that wealth tax

6 minutes to read

Housing is the foundation of wellbeing - economic, social, however you want to measure it. Photo / Michael Craig

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION

I bumped into a real estate agent I know last week. He works in the top end of town and he's having such a good year he couldn't stop grinning. He said to me,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.