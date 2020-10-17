Jacinda Ardern thanks supporters, says Labour will be 'a party for all New Zealanders'

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern received a standing ovation as she took to the Auckland Town Hall stage to make her victory speech.

Following a landslide victory, Arden promised Labour will be a party for all New Zealanders.

"Tonight New Zealand has shown the Labour Party its greatest support in at least 50 years," Ardern said.

"We have seen that support in both urban areas and rural areas, in seats we may have hoped for, and in seats we may not have accepted."

Ardern added: "Thank you."

She thanked all supporters who "worked so hard" to share Labour's message and also the candidates and MPs who "worked three years" to earn support.

"But most importantly, thank you to so many people who gave us their vote."

Ardern also said she would not take for granted the support of those who may not have voted Labour before.

She said Labour will be a party for all New Zealanders.

"Governing for every New Zealander has never been as important as it is now," Ardern said.

"Elections aren't always great at bringing people together, but they also don't need to tear one another apart."

"I say thank you. This has not been an ordinary election. It has been full of uncertainty and anxiety," Ardern said.

She said Labour wanted to be an antidote to that.