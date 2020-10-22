Website of the Year

Simon Wilson: Time for Greens to flay those lily-livered Labour hides

If the Greens can't be in Government this term, they will want to be there next time. What's the best way to achieve that? Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Simon Wilson
OPINION:

Few leaders, it is said, go in search of greatness. Mostly, it is thrust upon them.

In America, the chance to be a great president seems likely to be thrust upon, of all people,

