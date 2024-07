Neil Evans, captain of the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trialling team, has died in an ATV accident on his North Canterbury farm. Photo / File

23 Jul, 2024 03:19 AM 2 mins to read

Neil Evans, captain of the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trialling team, has died in an ATV accident on his North Canterbury farm. Photo / File

A well-respected farmer and member of New Zealand’s sheep dog trialling community has died in an ATV accident.

Neil Evans died in an accident at his family property near Omihi in North Canterbury yesterday just before 11.30am.

”Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene,” police said.

WorkSafe has been notified and the police Serious Crash Unit visited the scene yesterday.

Evans was captain of the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trialling team.