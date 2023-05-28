Seven-year-old heading dog Bolt helped Barry Thompson to the top of the long-head section of the South Island and New Zealand Sheepdog Trial Championships. Photo / Nick Brook

Visitors and local people were ecstatic with the success of the South Island and New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Championships hosted by the Warepa Collie Club last week.

For five days the club between Clinton and Owaka hosted the country’s top 260 competitors, with 500 dogs working about 4000 sheep.

Points can be lost for as little as a dog being momentarily distracted over the courses, which are about 1km long and take 10-16 minutes to complete.

Banks Peninsula stock manager and 22-year trial veteran Barry Thompson took first place in the South Island long-head event with his dog Bolt and placed second in the same event in the national championships.

“The sheep seemed tricky in the run-off but Bolt was so focused. All dogs know the difference between work and competition but he just seems to love performing under pressure,” Thompson said.

Thompson grew up in North Otago.

In the heading competition, silent, agile dogs bring sheep down off the hill into a pen or circle, while in huntaway events loud barking dogs drive sheep uphill.

“The whistles are specific commands. I grew up around trialling and learned from my dad but you tailor the commands to your dogs,” Thompson said.

“There’s a lot of other guys here I’ve learned from and it’s a real pleasure to meet and compete with them ... There’s real networks and camaraderie here.”

Image 1 of 7 : Paul Collins and Sky, of South Otago, won the long head at the 2023 New Zealand Sheep Dog Championships. Photo / Kayla McKenzie Photography

New Zealand Sheepdog Trial Association president Pat Coogan said the nationals - which were held for the first time at Warepa - were “outstanding”.

“The South Otago community, organisers, land and sheep owners and sponsors just quietly get on with it and you couldn’t ask for a better show - they even organised ideal weather,” he said.

New Zealand Championship final results

Long head: Paul Collins (Sky), Tahatika, 1; Barry Thompson (Bolt), Tai Tapu, 2; Michael Lucas (Dixon), Lowburn, 3; Anthony Barton (Jess), Waikari, 4; Lloyd Smith (Guide), Waihemo, 5; Neil Evans (Tess), Omihi, 6; Mark Copland (Don), Methven, 7.

Short head and yard: Neil Evans (Tess), Omihi, 1; Bob Bruce (Susan); Te Aute 2; Brian Dickison (Jake), Greenvale, 3; Neil Evans (Smoke), Omihi 4; Fergus McLean (Dan), Omihi, 5; Ian Stevenson (Zac) Omihi, 6; Lloyd Smith (Ted), Waihemo, 7.

Zig-zag hunt: Clark Chrystal (Jude) Waikoau, 1; Gavin Drake (Short), Mataroa, 2; Samantha Shaw (Rogue) Matawai, 3; Samantha Shaw (Lottie), Matawai, 4; Grant Plaisted (Coke), Waikari, 5; Lindsay Wink (Grace), Weber, 6; Brian Sparrow (Jerry), Greenvale, 7.

Straight hunt: Ethan Smith (Chub), Patearoa, 1; Robbie Calder (Angus), St Bathans, 2; Fergus McLean (Suzie), Omihi, 3; Dan Broughton (Louie), Banks Peninsula, 4; Steve Kerr (Charge), Mackenzie, 5; Craig Johns (Clay), Raetihi, 6; Dave Stuart (Jade), Rangiwahia, 7.

South Island Championships results

Long head: Barry Thompson (Tai Tapu), Bolt, 97pts, 1; Lloyd Smith (Waihemo), Guide, 96.5pts, 2; Antony Barton (Waikari), Jess, 96.25pts, 3; Mark Copland (Methven), Don, 96pts, 4; Paul Collins (Tahatika), Sky, 95.5pts, 5; Michael Lucas (Lowburn), Dixon, 95pts, 6; Neil Evans (Omihi), Tess, 94.5pts, 7.

Short head and yard: Bob Bruce (Te Aute), Susan, 97.5pts, 1; Ian Stevenson (Omihi), Zac, 97pts, 2; Neil Evans (Omihi), Tess, 96.75pts, 3; Brian Dickison (Greenvale), Jake, 96.5pts, 4; Fergus McLean (Omihi), Dan, 96pts, 5; Neil Evans (Omihi), Smoke, 95.5pts, 6; Lloyd Smith (Waihemo), Ted, 92.25pts, 7.

Zig-zag hunt: Clark Chrystal (Waikoau), Jude, 98.25pts, 1; Brian Sparrow (Greenvale), Jerry, 98pts, 2; Samantha Shaw (Matawai), Rogue, 97.75pts, 3; Grant Plaisted (Waikari), Coke, 97.5pts, 4; Gavin Drake (Mataroa), Short, 97.25pts, 5; Samantha Shaw (Matawai), Lottie, 97pts, 6; Lindsay Wink (Weber), Grace, 96.75pts, 7.

Straight hunt: Craig Johns (Raetihi), Clay, 98pts, 1; Ethan Smith (Patearoa), Chub, 96.5pts, 2; Robbie Calder (St Bathan), Angus, 96pts, 3; Dan Broughton (Banks Peninsula), Louie, 95.8pts, 4; Fergus McLean (Omihi), Suzie, 95.5pts, 5; Steve Kerr (Mackenzie), Charge, 95pts, 6; Dave Stuart (Rangiwahia), Jade, 94.8pts, 7.