The New Zealand sheep dog trial team is bound for Australia. NZ Sheep Dog Trial Association vice-president Kerry Pauling (left), president Pat Coogan, team captain Guy Peacock and Slim, Gavin Drake and Baldy, Neil Evans and Tess, Scott McRae and Cory, reserve Bernard Arends and Parker.

The four members of the New Zealand sheep dog trial team and their reserve spent the weekend of September 10-11 training for clashes against their Australian rivals which are due to take place in Tasmania next month.

Training took place at Bernard Arends and Maree Palmer's property at Graham Rd, south of Dannevirke.

The team members are captain Guy Peacock with Slim (Dannevirke), Neil Evans with Tess (Amberley), Scott McRae with Cory (Wellsford) and Gavin Drake with Baldy (Hunterville). Non-travelling reserve is Bernard with Parker (Dannevirke), with the pair named as reserves after Kevin O'Connor and his dog Jax had to withdraw from the team.

Guy Peacock and Slim at the bridge showing their skills and teamwork.

Travelling with the team are the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association president Pat Coogan and vice-president Kerry Pauling.

Pat will be one of the two people judging the three-test series and Guy will be making his fourth appearance for the team after also being a member in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Last year was his first as captain and the transtasman contest was cancelled in 2020 because of Covid-19.

The other three members are in the New Zealand team for the first time, while Bernard was a team member against Australia in 1989, 1992, 1994, 1995 and 1996.

An important participant of the practice weekend was local dog trialist and stockman Lindsay Schmidt. He spent two days with his dogs, Jed and Dolly, liberating the sheep for each practice run.

The three tests are being held in conjunction with the Australian Supreme Championships being held at Campbell Town in Tasmania.

There will be an official welcome and dinner for the NZ team at 7pm on Wednesday, October 19. Team members compete in the Australian Supreme Championship which starts the following day and have their first test against Australia on Friday, October 21 at 7pm under lights.

The second and third tests will start at 11am on Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23.

We wish them the best of luck!