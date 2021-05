Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10am. Photo / File

Detours are in place on State Highway 3/State Highway 1 through Bulls after a truck crashed into a power pole.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Bridge St just before 10am on Friday.

Hundreds of properties in Bulls are without power due to the crash, according to Powerco.

Police advise northbound traffic to detour through Taumaihi St and High St to re-join SH3 or SH1, while southbound traffic should take High St then Taumaihi St.

More to come.