Serious crash in Auckland, pedestrian dead in Waikato

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1, Tokoroa.
The crash, involving a pedestrian and a car, occurred just before midnight last night.
A police spokesperson said a second pedestrian suffered moderate injuries.
"The road has since been reopened.
"Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way."
Meanwhile, emergency services also responded to a serious crash in Auckland overnight.
Police and St John were called to East Tamaki Rd near Preston Rd in Otara after a car collided with a tree shortly before 2am.
