Serious crash in Auckland, pedestrian dead in Waikato

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1, Tokoroa.

The crash, involving a pedestrian and a car, occurred just before midnight last night.

A police spokesperson said a second pedestrian suffered moderate injuries.

"The road has since been reopened.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way."

Meanwhile, emergency services also responded to a serious crash in Auckland overnight.

Police and St John were called to East Tamaki Rd near Preston Rd in Otara after a car collided with a tree shortly before 2am.

Police and St John were called to East Tamaki Rd near Preston Rd in Otara following reports a vehicle had collided with a tree shortly before 2am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

