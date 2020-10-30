Brynderwyns resident calls for change after bus crash injures seven

The bus involved in a crash yesterday on State Highway 1. Photo / Imran Ali

A Brynderwyn Hills resident who lives near the scene of yesterday's school bus crash says she has witnessed "half a dozen" accidents in that same spot over the past three years.

A high school bus and a van collided yesterday morning just before 8.20am, about 20 metres into SH12 from the SH1 intersection on the southern side of the Brynderwyn Hills.

The resident, who doesn't want to be named, helped a woman and children get out of the car before emergency services arrived.

It's just latest in a string of incidents that have happened on the road since she's lived there.

"It's certainly not the first time we've had to call an ambulance on that road."

She says her 16-year-old daughter has also helped victims of vehicle accidents.

"A month ago she had to hold a guy's head because he had come off a motorbike. It was night time and she had to go down on her own and help out and call the ambulance."

She wants to see something changed.

"Everyone swings around that corner so fast, it shouldn't be a kids' stop. I definitely want that bus stop changed, that would be a lot safer," she says.

"Everyone knows that corner because they hold their breath as they pull out of it."

Five people were taken to Whangārei Hospital in moderate condition after the most recent crash which involved a Leabourn Passenger Services bus and a black Honda Odyssey.

Lyndon Leabourn, owner of the bus service, says the driver is "very shaken up".

"The paramedics on site checked the driver over and he was fine. So he's at home, obviously very shaken up from it. I'll touch base with him tomorrow morning to see how he is," Leabourn says.

"I've spoken to the family that was in the car, and I've sent him back that information because he's obviously concerned with the children that went to the hospital."

The driver had been driving for some time, says Leabourn.

A witness said a woman and four children - including a baby - had been in the Honda Odyssey that had just turned into SH12 and then stopped to turn into a nearby carpark.

The witness said the car had been stationery, indicating to turn right as a truck was coming in the opposite direction on SH12. The bus came from behind the family's car on SH12 and hit the back of it, pushing it into the path of the oncoming truck.

Kaipara District Mayor Jason Smith told Radio New Zealand the Brynderwyn intersection is a very challenging piece of road.

"Traffic is coming off SH1 often at high speed onto SH12 so you have a confluence of roads and a carpark and pulling over bay."