Auckland raids: Man facing money laundering charges granted name suppression

Seven high-end luxury vehicles, a boat and three motorbikes - with a combined value of more than $1.2 million - were seized by police during Operation Brookings. Photo / NZ Police

An Auckland man arrested as part of a major asset seizure operation faces a slew of money laundering charges, some of which allege he was given thousands of dollars to purchase cryptocurrency.

The 40-year-old man faces a total of 30 charges, the bulk of which accused him of money laundering.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court this afternoon where he was granted interim name suppression by Community Magistrate Dianne Hale.

Several of the charges allege the man was given thousands to purchase cryptocurrency in money laundering transactions, court documents show.

Other charges allege the man laundered funds by purchasing high-end vehicles.

Those accusations include $421,000 for a Lamborghini and about $288,888 for a Black Mercedes G63.

He is also accused of laundering money in respect of just over $1.7 million used to buy an East Auckland property.

A yellow 2020 Mercedes was seized by police during Operation Brookings. Photo / NZ Police

One money laundering charge alleges he gained an unknown amount of cash for money laundering from an individual while at Auckland Airport earlier this year.

The man is also accused of obtaining by deception in relation to a credit of just over a million dollars from a bank.

Police arrested six people and seized millions in assets after raids in Half Moon Bay, Te Atatū and New Lynn yesterday.

Dozens of officers were involved in executing the search warrants.

In total, seven high-end luxury vehicles and three properties - worth at least $3.3m - were restrained during the police sting yesterday.

Of those charged, four are men and two are women. The group range in age from 29 to 65.

They all face money laundering charges.

The man who appeared today is next due in court in November, while the five others are expected to appear in court next week.