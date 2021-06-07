Voyager 2021 media awards
Serious crash closes State Highway 2, Karangahake Gorge

David Beck
One person is seriously injured and State Highway 2 in the Karangahake Gorge is closed after a crash this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was reported at 7.45am.

One person had serious injuries and a helicopter was on its way to the scene, she said.

The road is expected to be closed for about an hour to allow the helicopter to land and the scene to be cleared.

In a Twitter post, NZTA said: "Due to a crash near Rahu Rd in Karangahake, SH2 is now closed between Paeroa and K-Gorge for vehicle recovery.

"Delay your journey or consider a long detour via Whangamata."