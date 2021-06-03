Tauranga man arrested after threatening video surfaced online

The man is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court next week. Photo / NZME

A Tauranga man has been arrested and charged in relation to a threatening video that had been uploaded onto the Internet.

The 44-year-old was charged this afternoon with making an objectionable publication and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court next Thursday.

The arrest comes following a police investigation of multiple complaints — including a number from Te Pāti Māori (the Māori Party) — about the video.

Police would not comment further about the alleged incident as the matter is now before the courts.