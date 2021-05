The crash happened just before 1pm. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Foxton.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 1pm this afternoon, police have advised.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area as traffic delays are expected.