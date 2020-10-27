Senior MP Gerry Brownlee is non-committal on staying on as National's deputy leader

National Party leader Judith Collins arriving with MPs Gerry Brownlee and Shane Reti, for their press conference at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

National's senior MP Gerry Brownlee won't say if he wants to stay on as the party's deputy leader, saying instead that was a "matter for the caucus".

But he appears to have the backing of many of his MPs, many of whom told media this morning they would back Brownlee if he wanted to continue in the job.

And former National leader Simon Bridges has ruled out running for the leadership of the party altogether.

"Never again," he said this morning when asked if he was keen on returning to the top job he once had.

He also ruled out a run for deputy.

"I enjoy the local role I've got; I'm privileged to still be an MP. I feel like I've got a lot to give, but it's not as leader of the National Party."

Mark Mitchell – a National MP who had also been tipped for a leadership role within the party – also "completely ruled out" a run at the top job.

He ruled out a run at the deputy position "at the moment".

Although Collins is not expected to be challenged for her job, the fate of Brownlee still hangs in the balance.

Speaking to media before the party's caucus meeting this morning, Brownlee would not say if he wanted to stay on as the party's deputy leader.

He said whether or not he stayed in that role was "a matter for the caucus".

Pressed on if he wanted to stay in the job, he repeated the same answer.

"I want what's best for the National Party," he said when asked if he wanted to stay in the job.

"I've been a deputy before, I've stepped aside before. Whatever is best for our caucus moving forward is obviously what I want to facilitate."

He said he can do the role "very well" and has done on not only this occasion, but previously as well.

A day after the election, he said he would be taking a few days to figure out if he wanted to stay on as an MP, after he lost Ilam – a seat he has held for almost 25 years.

Leader Judith Collins was similarly non-committal about Brownlee's future in that job.

"I'm always keen to have Gerry with us," she said when asked if she wanted Brownlee to stay on as deputy leader.

"I'm very happy to have the decision made by the caucus and I'm very happy to have Gerry as our deputy," she said when pressed further.

Last week, Collins said she and Brownlee were given the "hospital pass from hell" when the caucus asked them to take on the leadership of the party.

National's constitution requires a vote of confidence on the party's leadership as soon as possible, following the election.

That vote is likely to come after the specials have been counted next Friday.

Over the next two days, all MPs will have a half an hour meeting with Collins to talk about where they see themselves within the party.

That conversation will focus on which shadow portfolios they want.

"I thought it was good, while we had everyone coming in, we might as well have a caucus [meeting] to update people on the review," Collins said.

Bridges said he will be speaking to Collins tonight about his future – but hasn't given what portfolios he would like "huge thought".