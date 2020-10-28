Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Claire Trevett: The case for Judith Collins to make Deputy Shane Reti and put Simon Bridges in finance

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
National leader Judith Collins speaks to media ahead of a caucus meeting
Claire Trevett
By:

Senior Politics Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

This week, National leader Judith Collins had MPs traipsing in one by one with their wish-lists and to discuss the positions she might bestow upon them.

It was something akin to a visit to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.