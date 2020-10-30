Website of the Year

Lifestyle

Diana Wichtel on election night TV coverage and what to expect in the next three years

4 minutes to read

Jacinda Ardern ahead of her victory speech at Auckland's Town Hall on election night. Photo / Dean Purcell

Canvas
By: Diana Wichtel

The morning after the general election I got mail. It was from American relatives writing from degrees of lockdown with a degree of existential envy. "A joy to see a bit of sanity," said one.

