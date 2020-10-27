National Party election defeat: Todd Muller on whether he takes responsibility for result

Former National leader Todd Muller. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former National Party leader Todd Muller admits his leadership coup is among the "kaleidoscope of issues" that led to his party's disastorous election result.

Muller returned to Parliament last week for the first time since standing down as leader in July after 53 days in the position.

Ahead of National's caucus meeting this morning, he was asked whether he took any responsibility for the election result which saw the party lose 21 MPs with just 26.8 per cent of the preliminary vote.

"I'm sure my name appears in the kaleidoscope of issues and challenges that the National Party has had over the last year," Muller said.

"But as everyone else has said, and I agree with them, there is a time for reflection and then there's a time to get up off the canvas and rebuild."

Muller and former National MP Nikki Kaye rolled Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett from the party's leadership in a coup in May after polls showed support had plummeted after lockdown.

But Muller stood down after 53 days in the position because the role had a negative impact on his health and Judith Collins was then made leader.

Numerous MPs and commentators have included the quick succession of leaders among the reasons for the election result.

Muller said he would do things differently if given the chance but now was the time for reflection.

He also had "very strong support" for Collins and deputy leader Gerry Brownlee.

After standing down as leader, Muller didn't return to Parliament and first returned last week after the election.

Muller's message for National and its supporters was that they were only there "because of the efforts of them".

"And the relevance we have in New Zealand today. We need to earn every vote back day by day, week by week and we need to bring the best of ourselves to do that."