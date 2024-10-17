A bill that would make it easier for people to leave an abusive marriage has passed its third reading, and the Navy makes progress on the clean-up of the sunken HMNZS Manawanui.

17 Oct, 2024 12:21 AM 2 mins to read

A senior doctor has unexpectedly died at the hospital where they worked in Auckland.

The incident briefly disrupted work at the North Shore Hospital emergency department this morning.

The doctor presented at the hospital as a patient, the Herald has been told.

Health New Zealand Waitematā group director of operations Brad Healey said the death “was deeply distressing ... for our team”.