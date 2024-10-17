Advertisement
Senior doctor dies at North Shore Hospital, emergency department faces disruption

A senior doctor has unexpectedly died at the hospital where they worked in Auckland.

The incident briefly disrupted work at the North Shore Hospital emergency department this morning.

The doctor presented at the hospital as a patient, the Herald has been told.

Health New Zealand Waitematā group director of operations Brad Healey said the death “was deeply distressing ... for our team”.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of an incredibly valued staff member who passed away earlier today.

“This is a deeply distressing time for our team, and I thank them for their professionalism and the care they provided.

“We are supporting our staff as they grieve the loss of a much-loved friend and colleague. We ask for their privacy, and that of the family’s, to be respected during this difficult time.”

Healey said Health New Zealand considered diverting patients to other hospitals during the response to the incident, but this did not result and the ED remained open.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

