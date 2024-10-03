“Our thoughts are with those impacted. Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support – including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested.”

Police have been told about the death and have notified the man’s next of kin.

It comes less than a week after police launched a homicide investigation after an inmate was killed at the same facility last Friday. Another inmate was found dead in June.

Last week’s victim was later identified as 39-year-old Andrew Chan Chui, of Ōtāhuhu. He was found with numerous injuries, police said.

A second man has died at the Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland.

A fellow inmate has since been charged with murder.

At the Auckland District Court yesterday, the 23-year-old man charged entered a not-guilty plea via audio-visual link.

He has been granted interim name suppression and is due to appear in the Auckland High Court later this month.

