Second prisoner dies at Mt Eden prison less than a week after another man found dead

2 mins to read
Extreme weather hits the South Island, data shows decrease in retail spending and Land Search and Rescue asks for help. Video / NZ Herald / George Heard

A second prisoner has been found dead at Auckland’s Mt Eden Prison less than a week after another man was found dead at the same facility.

Authorities confirmed the death happened yesterday.

Mt Eden Correction Facility acting general manager Dion Paki said: “Our staff made every effort to save him. However, they were sadly unable to revive him.”

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are under way. However, there was no indication that the death was suspicious, Paki said.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted. Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support – including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested.”

Police have been told about the death and have notified the man’s next of kin.

It comes less than a week after police launched a homicide investigation after an inmate was killed at the same facility last Friday. Another inmate was found dead in June.

Last week’s victim was later identified as 39-year-old Andrew Chan Chui, of Ōtāhuhu. He was found with numerous injuries, police said.

A second man has died at the Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland.
A fellow inmate has since been charged with murder.

At the Auckland District Court yesterday, the 23-year-old man charged entered a not-guilty plea via audio-visual link.

He has been granted interim name suppression and is due to appear in the Auckland High Court later this month.

