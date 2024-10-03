A second prisoner has been found dead at Auckland’s Mt Eden Prison less than a week after another man was found dead at the same facility.
Authorities confirmed the death happened yesterday.
Mt Eden Correction Facility acting general manager Dion Paki said: “Our staff made every effort to save him. However, they were sadly unable to revive him.”
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are under way. However, there was no indication that the death was suspicious, Paki said.