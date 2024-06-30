Advertisement
Investigation launched after inmate dies at Mt Eden Corrections Facility

NZ Herald
An investigation is under way after an inmate died at Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

Mt Eden prison general manager Dion Paki said the man passed away on the morning of Thursday, June 27, despite the efforts of medical and emergency staff to save him.

“While investigations are under way, there is no indication that his death is suspicious,” Paki said.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support, including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested.”

Paki said police were advised of the incident and have notified the man’s next of kin.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to Mt Eden Corrections Facility about 7.10am on Thursday, where a person had died.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner,” police said.

Paki said all deaths in prison are subject to an internal incident review and an investigation by the independent Corrections inspectorate.

“The inspectorate and coroner both complete a robust independent assessment of each incident, providing commentary and recommendations regarding the care and treatment of deceased individuals. In addition, the coroner confirms the cause of death,” Paki said.

