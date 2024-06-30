An investigation is under way after an inmate died at Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

Mt Eden prison general manager Dion Paki said the man passed away on the morning of Thursday, June 27, despite the efforts of medical and emergency staff to save him.

“While investigations are under way, there is no indication that his death is suspicious,” Paki said.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support, including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested.”

Paki said police were advised of the incident and have notified the man’s next of kin.