The Mt Eden Corrections facility. Photo / Michael Craig





The prisoner allegedly killed inside his cell at Mt Eden prison in Auckland has been named as Andrew Chan Chui of Ōtāhuhu, aged 39.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, said a post-mortem examination and formal identification were carried out over the weekend.

Police today laid a charge of murder against a 23-year-old man, who was also an inmate, over Chan Chui’s suspicious death on Friday.

”He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday, appearing via Audio Visual Link,” Detective Inspector Baldwin said.