Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Man killed inside cell at Mt Eden named as Andrew Chan Chui; 23-year-old inmate charged with murder

Lincoln Tan
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The Mt Eden Corrections facility. Photo / Michael Craig

The Mt Eden Corrections facility. Photo / Michael Craig


The prisoner allegedly killed inside his cell at Mt Eden prison in Auckland has been named as Andrew Chan Chui of Ōtāhuhu, aged 39.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, said a post-mortem examination and formal identification were carried out over the weekend.

Police today laid a charge of murder against a 23-year-old man, who was also an inmate, over Chan Chui’s suspicious death on Friday.

”He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday, appearing via Audio Visual Link,” Detective Inspector Baldwin said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Chan Chui was found dead in his cell around 10am last Friday. Photo / NZME
Chan Chui was found dead in his cell around 10am last Friday. Photo / NZME

”We are in ongoing contact with Mr Chan Chui’s family, and as part of this we are ensuring that they have support in place.”

Baldwin said Chan Chui’s family have asked for privacy as they continue to grieve.

“Our thoughts are with them after receiving this news,” Baldwin said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chan Chui was in a double-bunked cell, and his cellmate was moved to a single cell after the incident said Deputy Commissioner of Men’s Prisons David Pattinson.

Chan Chui was found dead inside his cell just before 10am on Friday.

Baldwin said he was found “with numerous injuries”.


Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand