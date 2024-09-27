“What I can say at this stage is that the man has been found with numerous injuries,” Baldwin said.

“Our investigation is still in its infancy and a post-mortem examination will likely take place tomorrow.”

A man was found dead inside his cell at the Mt Eden Corrections Facility just before 10am today, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says. Photo / Michael Craig

Baldwin said police were speaking with a man in connection with the incident.

“There is still a lot of work for investigators, and we will be working with Corrections as part of the investigation into what has led to the man’s death,” he said.

Police had informed the prisoner’s next of kin and were supporting them.

“Our thoughts are with them after receiving this news,” Baldwin said.

The independent Corrections Inspectorate will conduct an investigation, as well as the police and the coroner.

Pattinson said the man died overnight.

He said Corrections would mount its own investigation and hand any evidence to police.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to everyone impacted at this difficult time,” Pattinson said.

“We acknowledge this will be distressing for staff and other prisoners in the unit and we are providing people with support, including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested.”

The coroner is investigating the death, as is standard for all deaths in custody.

The independent Corrections Inspectorate investigation will also be done.

