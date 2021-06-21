Second crash on State Highway 2 at Minden

Police are at a second crash today on State Highway 2 at Minden. Photo / File

There has been a second crash on State Highway 2 near Minden, north of Tauranga.

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash that happened at 8.45pm tonight.

As of 9.10pm, police had no confirmed information regarding injuries at this stage.

Diversions are in place at Snodgrass Rd.

This afternoon, two people were seriously injured after their car crashed into a tree on the highway, near the intersection with Clarke Rd.

The highway was closed to eastbound traffic for a period.