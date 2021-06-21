State Highway 2 eastbound closed, two injured in serious crash in Minden near Te Puna

The crash happened near the intersection of Clarke Rd and State Highway 2. Photo / George Novak

The crash happened near the intersection of Clarke Rd and State Highway 2. Photo / George Novak

State Highway 2 north of Tauranga is closed in one direction but expected to reopen soon after a serious crash that has injured two people.

A St John spokesman said two people with serious injuries had been taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance.

Police responded to reports of a serious crash on the highway in Minden in the Western Bay of Plenty at 2.30pm.

Police initially said a truck and car had collided but have since said this was incorrect.

"Police can now confirm that a single-car has crashed into a tree and its two occupants are in a serious condition."

The crash was near the intersection of Clarke Rd.

At 4.12pm police said the highway near Clarke Road in Minden, Western Bay of Plenty, would reopen within an hour.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said diversions were in place via Te Puna Station Rd for those travelling eastbound at Te Puna Rd.

Emergency services have closed #SH2 eastbound at Te Puna Rd with diversions in place via Te Puna Station Rd. #SH2 Westbound remains open. Delay your journey or expect long delays in the area: https://t.co/iuYbjt17r9 ^TPhttps://t.co/QKR1f1vm7c — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 21, 2021

A photographer at the scene said traffic was extremely backed up, however, fire trucks at the scene were beginning to leave.

A witness said they heard a "big bang" before people went rushing to help.

Another witness who was driving a few minutes behind described it as a nasty crash.

She said it was a sad sight to see the two people involved, and debris "everywhere".

More to come.