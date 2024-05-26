A person is reportedly missing after falling overboard from an East by West ferry in Wellington Harbour. Video / RNZ / Angus Dreaver

A water-based search for an unidentified man believed to have fallen overboard from a Wellington ferry is continuing today with assistance from the navy.

The search-and-rescue mission was sparked on Friday after the sole passenger aboard the 6am sailing from Queens Wharf to Days Bay was nowhere to be found as the vessel approached its destination.

Up to 14 vessels and a rescue helicopter scoured Wellington Harbour on Friday when the man was first reported missing. Police were urgently seeking information to identify the man.

“The man is described as in his 40s, fair-skinned, around 180cm tall with darker hair,” she said.

Police would not confirm if they had identified who the missing man is when asked on Sunday afternoon.

Police launch Lady Elizabeth II searching Wellington Harbour for a passenger believed to have fallen overboard from an East by West ferry. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“The water based search is recommencing today, co-ordinated by the Police Maritime Unit and with the assistance from the navy. Further information will be released when we are in a position to do so,” a police spokesperson said.

The Herald has approached the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) for comment.

On Friday, deputy harbourmaster Patrick Atwood said he understood ferry staff had called for help upon noticing the passenger was missing.

“It was the first run of the day. There was only one passenger on board and that passenger, as the ferry was making its approach towards Days Bay, was noticed to be missing.”

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter can be seen on Flight Radar searching across Wellington Harbour after a person reportedly fell off a harbour ferry.

East by West Ferries general manager Mat Jonsson said the ferry crew issued a mayday call and began to search as soon as they became aware the passenger was missing.

“We called in a second harbour ferry to assist with the search, which was joined by other vessels responding to the mayday,” Jonsson said.

Maritime New Zealand Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ co-ordinated the on-water search effort using detailed modelling and analysis of the harbour, Greater Wellington Regional Council said.

“The Greater Wellington whānau is deeply saddened by this incident. Our thoughts are with the crew of the 6am sailing and East by West staff as well,” Greater Wellington chairman Daran Ponter said.