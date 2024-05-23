Richie McCaw speaks out on rugby’s civil war, more Kiwis get the green light to evacuate New Caledonia and how a husband's ‘toxic’ actions almost cost this wife a race victory.

One person is missing after it is believed they fell overboard on a ferry in Wellington Harbour this morning.

Police confirmed search is underway and they are urgently seeking information to identify this person who was on board the 6am sailing from Queens Wharf to Days Bay.

The person is believed to be a Pākehā male in his 40s travelling on an East by West ferry, a police spokesperson said.

Deputy harbourmaster Patrick Atwood said he understood about 12 boats and a helicopter were searching for the person.

“I got a call from Wellington Harbour radio... saying that someone had gone missing from the harbour ferry.

“It was the first run of the day, there was only one passenger on board and that passenger, as the ferry was making its approach towards Days Bay that person was noticed to be missing.”

Atwood said it was not a common occurrence for people to fall overboard in the harbour.

“I got the call at 7.20, I suppose that would have taken a few minutes to get relayed... I’m estimating [the person fell overboard] around 6.30am,” Atwood said.

“It’s a local harbour ferry, it goes from Queens Wharf to Days Bay.”

Atwood told Morning Report the odds were not in favour of the missing person.

East by West ferries from the city to Days Bay have been cancelled on Friday morning due to the search.

East by West Ferry told RNZ the search is from the middle of the harbour to Days Bay and is wide.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter can be seen on Flight Radar searching across Wellington Harbour after a person reportedly fell off a harbour ferry.

The ferry company is yet to determine what had happened.

Police confirmed they were responding to an incident in Wellington Harbour at 8.12am.

“Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so,” a police spokesperson said.

If you have any information that may assist police in identifying this person, please call police on 105, referencing job number P058830805.

More to come.



