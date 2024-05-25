A person is reportedly missing after falling overboard on an East by West ferry in Wellington Harbour this morning. Video / RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Police say they’re still looking for a man believed to have fallen overboard from a Wellington ferry but are not actively searching the water.

Up to 14 vessels and a rescue helicopter scoured Wellington Harbour yesterday when the man was first reported missing yesterday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rachael Boyd said the East by West ferry was travelling towards Days Bay, Eastbourne, from Queens Wharf and left just after 6am.

“The man is described as in his 40s, fair-skinned, around 180cm tall with darker hair,” she said.

“He was wearing a dark jacket with a zip and dark pants.

“If you have just got home and have a family member or friend who matches this description who has not returned home as expected, please contact police.”

The man was not found yesterday, with rescue teams suspending the search in the evening.

Police today said they were still looking but hadn’t resumed an active water search.

However, they said a water search would “recommence should further information come to light”.

The path of a Westpac Rescue Helicopter on Flight Radar after it joined the search across Wellington Harbour for a person who reportedly fell off a ferry.

Deputy Harbourmaster Patrick Atwood yesterday said he understood ferry staff had called for help upon noticing the passenger was missing.

“It was the first run of the day, there was only one passenger on board and that passenger, as the ferry was making its approach towards Days Bay, was noticed to be missing.”

East by West Ferries general manager Mat Jonsson said yesterday the ferry crew issued a mayday call and began to search as soon as they became aware the passenger was missing.

“We called in a second harbour ferry to assist with the search, which was joined by other vessels responding to the mayday,” Jonsson said.

“Conditions on the harbour this morning were very still. The main cabin of the vessel involved is fully enclosed, and the top deck has barriers around the passenger area to stop someone accidentally falling overboard.

“We are grateful to NZ Police for the speed with which they took control of the search and the resources they committed. We are assisting police with their inquiries and have decided East by West Ferries will not resume services today.”

A person is reportedly missing after falling overboard on an East by West ferry in Wellington Harbour yesterday. RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Maritime New Zealand Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ co-ordinated the on-water search effort using detailed modelling and analysis of the harbour, Greater Wellington Regional Council said yesterday.

“The Greater Wellington whānau is deeply saddened by this incident. Our thoughts are with the crew of the 6am sailing and East by West staff as well,” Greater Wellington chairman Daran Ponter said.

East by West Ferries yesterday said it will resume normal services today.