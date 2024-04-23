Latam passengers work to gain compensation, a key witness in Donald Trump’s trial takes the stand and first-home buyers dominate the market in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Police divers are today looking for a fisherman who activated an emergency beacon before disappearing from his boat off the Raglan coast.

Sergeant Warren Shaw, of Waikato Search and Rescue, said the man was fishing alone when he made a call over maritime radio about 10am stating he was having a medical event.

“A short time later he activated his emergency locator beacon,” Shaw said.

Raglan Coast Gallagher Rescue Coastguard volunteers and Westpac Rescue Helicopter were sent to look for the man and found his empty boat anchored about 14 km off the coast of Raglan.

The police Eagle Helicopter and Coastguard Air Patrol also joined the search.

“Despite extensive searching on water and by air, the missing man is yet to be located,” Shaw said.

“The police national dive squad is joining the search this morning.”

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who saw the man fishing yesterday or anyone with information that may be able to assist in locating him.

Police said people should contact them on 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using ‘Update report’. Please reference the event number P058513589.