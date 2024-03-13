Nervous passengers depart Auckland after Latam flight incident, Police investigate discovery of a body floating in Gulf Harbour and why card spending has tanked in recent months in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / RNZ

Police have arrested and charged a man with murder after a Raglan local was found dead last week.

A homicide investigation was launched after Cedric Maniapoto, 58, was found fatally shot at an address on Ohautira Rd in Te Uku about 8.15am on March 5.

Today, police arrested and charged a 29-year-old Waikato man with murder.

“The investigation team has been working tirelessly to gather evidence in the case and are pleased with the outcome so far,” Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said.

Raglan local Cedric Maniapoto, 58, was fatally shot and found at an address on Ohautira Rd last week. Photo / NZ Police

The 29-year-old is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

The arrest comes after police revealed on Friday their investigation uncovered that a dog named Napier turned up at the local store in Te Uku at 7am with a gunshot wound, the same morning that Maniapoto’s body was found.

“This store is roughly 7km from the scene, and it has not been established how Napier got to the store with his injuries,” Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said.

Napier the dog also suffered a gunshot wound but survived. Photo / NZ Police

Police said Napier, the medium-sized brown and white dog, is a lucky survivor of his injuries and is recovering well. They confirmed that Napier was not Maniapoto’s dog.

“Whilst police know the dog’s owner is, we do not know how the dog got from the scene to the store. We encourage anyone who has knowledge of that to come forward and speak to police.”

Napier the dog turned up at a store 7km from where Maniapoto's body was found. Photo / NZ Police

Inquiries into the homicide are ongoing and police have not ruled out further arrests.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a red coloured 1992 Toyota Camry station wagon in the Te Mata, Te Uku and Raglan areas on the morning of March 5.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”.

Please reference the file number 240305/1701. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

