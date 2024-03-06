Police have released the name of the man found dead on a road in Raglan yesterday, which prompted a homicide investigation.

He was 58-year-old Raglan local Cedric John Maniapoto, who was widely known by his friends and family as “Brother Cedi”.

Armed police descended on Ohautira Rd about 8.15am on Tuesday after Maniapoto’s body was found.

“This is an incredibly distressing event for Mr Maniapoto’s whanau, and we are providing them with support at this time,” police said in a statement.

The road reopened last night, but a crime scene examination has continued today to work out the events that led to the Maniapoto’s death.

“A post-mortem examination will also be completed to today to confirm the cause of Mr Maniapoto’s death,” police said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw Maniapoto or any other person or vehicles on Ohautira Rd between 2am and 7.30am yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”. Please reference the file number 240305/1701.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.