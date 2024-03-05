SH23 has been closed after a stock truck rolled this morning. Photo / File

Ohautira Rd, near Raglan, will remain closed today after police launched a homicide investigation.

Waikato District police have advised motorists to avoid the area or take an alternative route.

Ohautira Rd, which connects State Highway 23 and SH22 or Waingaro Rd, has been closed since yesterday morning after a man was found on the road.

Armed police and a police helicopter descended on Ohautira Rd about 8.15am.

Motorists reported traffic on SH23 between Whatawhata and Te Uku.

Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said they wanted anyone with information about the death to speak to police and said officers would remain in the area while investigations continue.

Saunders said the area would remain cordoned off while a scene examination was done and police searched the surrounds.

“Police urge anyone who has information that could assist with inquiries to contact us via 105, referencing file number 240305/1701 or Operation Nikau,” he said.

A police spokesperson told Newstalk ZB police will be in the area for a number of days to complete the scene examination and conduct area inquiries.

“Police will be looking for any evidence that may be of relevance to the investigation,” the spokesperson said.

“At this time Police believe this to be an isolated incident and do not consider there is any danger to the wider public.”

